People in the news — compiled July 1

Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 12 in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)