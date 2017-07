People in the news — compiled July 11

In this Jan. 19, 2012 photo, New York times columnist David Brooks shares a stage with pundits during a panel discussion, "2012: The Path to the Presidency", at the University of Chicago in Chicago. Brooks has become a target of online criticism over an opinion piece published Tuesday in which he describes taking a friend without a college degree to a Mexican restaurant because he assumed she was intimidated by the menu at a gourmet eatery. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)