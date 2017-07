People in the news — compiled July 13

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend an event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1 in New York. An exclusive club in the tony town where Brady and Bundchen live has finally admitted the celebrity couple. Brady and Bundchen own a multimillion-dollar mansion next door. But their application languished for two years while other members debated whether they might be a little too high-profile for the privacy-minded club founded in 1882 on Chestnut Hill. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)