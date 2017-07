People in the news — compiled July 18

Daniel Radcliffe, a cast member in "The Woman in Black," looks on during an interview Feb. 2, 2012 at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London. Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)