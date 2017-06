People in the news — compiled June 15

In this Nov. 30, 2016 photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. Cardin said he wont be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident. The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, R.I, on Saturday to celebrate an exhibition of his designs. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)