People in the news — compiled June 4

In a May 8 photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview by Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions of dollars more for a charity helping the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. This year's eBay auction starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. PDT and runs through Friday. The largest bids typically come near the end. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)