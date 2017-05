People in the news — compiled May 23

Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," appears during a taping of his show, March 27 in New York. A Federal Communications Commission spokesman said Tuesday that the agency received thousands of complaints about Colberts May 1 monologue about President Donald Trump, so it reviewed the material as standard operating procedure. Its the FCCs job to police obscene or indecent material on TV if there have been complaints. The agency found that the joke did not rise to a level that warranted punishment. (Richard Boeth/CBS via AP)