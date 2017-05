People in the news — compiled May 26

Melania Trump walks prior to a group photo during the spouse and partner program Thursday at the Royal Palace of Laeken, near Brussels. �Trump wore a steady wardrobe of mostly black during President Donald Trump's overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy, both by Milan designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)