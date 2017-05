People in the news — compiled May 3

Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and Joe Piscopo hosts his morning show during his Radio Business Breakfast at Bergen County College, Wednesday in Paramus, N.J. During the event, Piscopo announced he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Piscopo also announced he will endorse New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno during her bid in the primary elections for gubernatorial race. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)