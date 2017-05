People in the news — compiled May 30

In this March 4, 2016 photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. The USAA financial services firm says it is reinstating its advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News Channel program after receiving heavy criticism from many of the military members and veterans that it serves. The company said Tuesday it will also start advertising again on other programs where it had suspended its ads, including "Hardball" and "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC, and Jake Tapper's "The Lead" on CNN. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)