People in the news — compiled May 9

Carrie Underwood arrives at the "American Idol" farewell season finale, April 7, 2016 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ABC said it will revive "American Idol" after it has spent only one year off the air. The network announced Tuesday that the music competition show that dominated television in the 2000s and minted stars like Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, will begin sometime in the next TV season. That season starts in September 2017. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)