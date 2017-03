Plea deal reached for man who fired shots inside DC pizzeria

This Dec. 4, 2016 photo shows Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, N.C., as he surrenders to police, in Washington. Welch, who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place, fired an assault rifle inside the restaurant. At a status hearing on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, lawyers said they have reached a plea deal in principle for Welch. They said they needed some more time to complete the paperwork, and U.S. District Judge Ketanji B. Jackson scheduled a plea hearing for March 24. (Sathi Soma via AP)