Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth

This booking photo released Wednesday by the Concord, N.H., Police Department shows Felicia Farruggia, arrested about six months after she had demanded to be injected with heroin and methamphetamine while in labor with her son in September 2016. The state took custody of the baby boy after he was born. Police also arrested Rhianna Frenette, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. (Concord Police Department via AP)