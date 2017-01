Police: Woman kidnapped as newborn 18 years ago is alive

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody. Listening, from left, State Attorney Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit Melissa Nelson, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge of the Jacksonville Division, Charles Spencer, and JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Ron Lendvay. (Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP)