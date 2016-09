Pro-painkiller echo chamber shaped policy amid drug epidemic

Dr. Nathaniel Katz, a former adviser to the Food and Drug Administration, and currently CEO of Analgesic Solutions, stands for a photograph at the company's offices in Natick, Mass. in Aug. 2016. In 2010, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to implore an FDA panel to support tougher requirements to manage opioid risks. "The days of prescribers not being trained how to safely prescribe the number one medication in the United States have to be brought to an end by you today," said Katz, according to a meeting transcript. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)