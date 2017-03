Prosecutor: Not reporting Jerry Sandusky let evil ’run wild’

FILE In this combination of file photos, Penn State President Graham Spanier, left, walks on the field before an NCAA college football game Oct. 8, 2011, in State College, Pa., and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves in custody after being found guilty of child sexual abuse charges on June 22, 2012, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in Harrisburg, Pa., on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Spanier's trial on charges that children were put at risk by how he responded to complaints about Sandusky more than 15 years ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)