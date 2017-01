Repealing Affordable Care Act without replacement would leave 18 million uninsured, report says

In this Jan. 13 photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Premiums and the number of uninsured would soar under a Republican bill scuttling President Barack Obamas health care overhaul that Congress passed last year, lawmakers nonpartisan budget analyst estimated Tuesday in a report underlining the GOPs risks as it starts a fresh push to dismantle and replace that statute. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)