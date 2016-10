Report faults top Pentagon aide’s behavior at overseas clubs

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (center) is greeted by Senior Military Assistant U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ron Lewis as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Feb. 20, 2015 to travel to Afghanistan. A Pentagon investigation concluded that Lewis, Carter's former senior military aide, used his government credit card at strip clubs or gentlemen's clubs in Rome and Seoul, drank in excess and had "improper interactions" with women, The Associated Press has learned. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)