Report says Chicago police violated civil rights for years

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke appears at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. Van Dyke's case involves the shooting Laquan McDonald. The Department of Justice is poised to release its report detailing the extent of civil rights violations committed by the Chicago Police Department. The next stage after the Friday Jan. 13, 2017 release will be negotiations between the DOJ and the city. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)