Rising cost of Medicaid expansion is unnerving some states

Steve Olshewsky of Lexington, Ky., poses for a photo in Hazard, Ky., on July 6. Olshewsky is one of about 400,000 Kentuckians who have health insurance through the state's expanded Medicaid program. He makes about $9,000 a year teaching online classes and said he could not afford a monthly premium, which the state is proposing. He has struggled with depression and said he is doing better since he enrolled in Medicaid. "I'm happy with my life," he said. "But if you pull this rug out from under me, that's the end of that story." (AP Photo/Adam Beam)