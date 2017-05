Salem congressman responds to Trump’s ’witch hunt’ tweet

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks during an event in Beverly, Mass. Moulton, who represents Salem, Mass., took issue on Thursday, May 18, 2017, with President Donald Trump's claim of being the target of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history." Nineteen men and women were hanged and one man was crushed to death during witch trials in Salem in 1692. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)