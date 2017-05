Scheduled for release next week, Chelsea Manning gives 1st statement since clemency win

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Chelsea Manning wearing a wig and lipstick. Manning, a transgender soldier imprisoned for releasing classified military information, issued a statement Tuesday, May 9, 2017, ahead of her scheduled release May 17, from Fort Leavenworth, Kan., expressing gratitude to her supporters and to former President Barack Obama. Obama granted her clemency shortly before his term ended last year. (U.S. Army via AP, File)