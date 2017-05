School bus flips in hit-run; 14 students taken to hospital

Emergency personnel work at the scene where an escort car, front, that was leading on oversized load, was struck by a passing vehicle that collided with a school bus in East Lampeter Township, Pa., May 17, 2017. Authorities say the school bus flipped on its side in a hit-and-run accident in eastern Pennsylvania, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital, including two students with trauma injuries. Police were seeking a light-colored sedan involved in the crash that sped away. (Blaine Shahan/LNP via AP)