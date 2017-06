Science Says: DNA shows early spread of cats in human world

In this photo dated Friday, June 16, 2017, researcher Eva-Maria Geigl works in her laboratory, in Paris, France. A DNA study reached back thousands of years to track that conquest and found evidence of two major dispersals from the Middle East, in which people evidently took cats with them "They are direct witnesses of the situation in the past,'' said Eva-Maria Geigl of the Jacques Monod Institute in Paris. She and colleagues also looked at 28 modern feral cats from Bulgaria and east Africa. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)