Scientists: Moon over the hill at 4.51 billion years old

In this June 20, 2016 photo, the full moon rises behind a tree next to the ruins of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon, built in 444 BC, at Cape Sounion, southeast of Athens, on the eve of the summer solstice. On Wednesday a California-led research team reported that the moon formed within 60 million years of the birth of the solar system. Previous estimates ranged within 100 million years, all the way out to 200 million years of the solar system's creation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)