Scientists: World likely won’t avoid dangerous warming mark

In this Dec. 12, 2015 photo, French President Francois Hollande, right, French Foreign Minister and president of the COP21 Laurent Fabius, second right, United Nations climate chief Christiana Figueres (left) and United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon hold their hands up in celebration after the final conference at the COP21, the United Nations conference on climate change, in Le Bourget, north of Paris. A team of top scientists are telling world leaders to stop congratulating themselves for a Paris agreement to fight climate change because if more isn't done the world will likely hit the agreed-upon dangerous warming level in about 35 years. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)