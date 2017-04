Senate confirms Trump pick Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch in East Room of the White House in Washington, as he announces Grouch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. With Gorsuch on the verge of confirmation to the Supreme Court, Trump is nearing his first major legislative achievement. It will be victory for the insiders. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)