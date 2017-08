Sheriff: Captured Alabama inmate won’t get peanut butter

This photo provided by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Jensen Lefan after she was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, with her boyfriend Hayden Mayberry, on charges including hindering apprehension of Lefans brother, fugitive Brady Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was among 12 inmates who escaped from the jail in Walker County, Ala., on Sunday, after using peanut butter to alter a number over a cell door. Authorities said an inexperienced guard punched in the peanut-buttered number, unwittingly releasing a door to the outside. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP)