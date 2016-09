Sister of black man killed by police says he was unarmed

Police work the scene of a shooting late Friday in Tulsa, Okla. A Tulsa police officer shot and killed a black man who ignored repeated requests to put up his hands before reaching into an SUV that was stalled in the middle of a street, the police department said. Terrence Crutcher, 40, died at the hospital where he was taken after he was shot by the officer at around 8 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. (Joey Johnson/Tulsa World via AP)