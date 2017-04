Some vets can go to CVS ’MinuteClinics’ for minor illnesses

FILE - In this June 21, 2013 file photo, the seal affixed to the front of the Veterans Affairs Department building in Washington. Three years after a wait-time scandal, the Veterans Affairs Department is hoping a private-sector partnership with the CVS Pharmacy chain will reduce some of its strain in providing timely urgent care. The new initiative announced Tuesday, April 18, 2017, is a pilot program that allows ailing veterans who receive treatment at the Phoenix VA medical center to access one of 24 "MinuteClinics" operated by CVS for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, such as respiratory infections or to order lab tests. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)