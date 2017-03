Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new parking spot

This still image taken from live video provided by NASA shows astronaut Shane Kimbrough, right, works on the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, March 24, 2017. Kimbrough and France's Thomas Pesquet emerged early from the orbiting complex, then went their separate ways to accomplish as much as possible 250 miles up. Their main job involves disconnecting an old docking port. This port needs to be moved in order to make room for a docking device compatible with future commercial crew capsules. (NASA via AP)