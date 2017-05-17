Special counsel named to probe Trump-Russia ties

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations that Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election, giving Mueller sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes uncovered in the probe.

It was a concession by the Trump administration, which had resisted calls from Democrats to turn the investigation over to outside counsel. The White House counsel’s office was alerted only after the order appointing Mueller was signed.

In a written statement, Trump insisted anew that there were no nefarious ties between his campaign and Russia.

“A thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” he declared. “I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.”

The appointment of a special counsel ramps up the pressure on Trump and his associates. Mueller’s broad mandate gives him not only oversight of the Russia probe, but also “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.” That could well include the firing last week of FBI Director James Comey.

Republicans have largely stood behind Trump as the FBI and congressional investigations into Russia’s election meddling intensified. But GOP lawmakers have grown increasingly anxious after Trump fired Comey, who had been leading the bureau’s probe — and after Comey associates said he had notes from a meeting in which Trump asked him to shut down the investigation into the Russia ties of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Early reaction from Congress was generally positive to the appointment of Mueller (pronounced MULL-er).

Democrats said it was not a moment too soon.

“I believe Mueller will be independent, he will be thorough and he will be fair and he’s not going to be easily swayed,” said Elijah Cummings of Maryland, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. “And he is a career man, a career FBI kind of guy, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Republican Jason Chaffetz of Utah, chairman of the oversight panel, said Mueller was a “great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan was more muted and formal: “I welcome his role at the Department of Justice. The important ongoing bipartisan investigation in the House will also continue.”

Fellow Republican Peter King of New York was more leery: “I’m worried with all special counsels because there’s no control over them and they can abuse their power.”

In the 1990s, Democrats complained that independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton, overstepped his authority.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump gave no indication of the announcement to come in a commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy.

He made no reference to the controversies about Russia or the Russia ties for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn or Comey’s dismissal. But he complained bitterly about criticism of his still-young presidency.

“No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly,” he said. “You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. … I guess that’s why we won. Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in, don’t back down. … And the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face.”

On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, three congressional committees, all led by Republicans, confirmed they wanted to hear from Comey. Congressional investigators have been seeking Comey’s memos on his meeting with Trump, as well as documents from the Justice Department related to his firing.

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street as investors worried that the latest turmoil in Washington could hinder Trump’s pro-business agenda. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 372.82 points, or 1.8 percent, to 20,606.93. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index had its biggest drop since September, sliding 43.64 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,357.03.