St. Louis officer unique in opting for trial without a jury

Former St. Louis city police officer Jason Stockley, 36, center, arrives with his legal team on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. Opening statements are planned Tuesday for Jason Stockley, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)