State laws expand concealed guns to public facilities

In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Alex Bligen clears away debris from Hurricane Matthew that washed over the only road into Edisto Island, S.C. Starting Saturday the gas tax will up by 10 cents a gallon in Indiana, 4.5 cents in Montana, 4 cents in Tennessee, 3.5 cents in West Virginia and 2 cents in South Carolina - in some cases, as the initial step in a multi-year tax increase. In South Carolina and Tennessee, the gas tax hike is the first in about three decades. (AP Photo/David Goldman)