Study documents tree species’ decline due to climate warming

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows yellow-cedar trees growing along Sheep Lake east of the Cascade crest in Washington State. A study documenting mortality of yellow cedar trees in Alaska and British Columbia concludes that the future is gloomy for the iconic species valued for its commercial and cultural values. Researchers say additional mortality is likely over the next 50 years as the climate warms and rain replaces snow. (U.S. Forest Service via AP)