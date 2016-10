Study questions value of mammograms, breast cancer screening

In this July 31, 2012 photo, a radiologist compares an image from earlier, 2-D technology mammogram to the new 3-D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis mammography in Wichita Falls, Texas. The technology can detect much smaller cancers earlier. A study released Wednesday questions the value of mammograms for breast cancer screening. It concludes that a woman is more likely to be diagnosed with a tumor that is not destined to become large, and presumably more life-threatening, than she is to have earlier detection of one that is. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP)