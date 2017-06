Subway train derails, scaring passengers and injuring dozens

Emergency service personnel work at the scene of a subway derailment, Tuesday in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. A subway train derailed near a station in Harlem on Tuesday, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line. The Fire Department of New York said a handful of people were treated for minor injuries at around 10 a.m. It said there was smoke but no fire. Delays were reported throughout the subway system. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)