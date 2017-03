Supreme Court considers bad legal advice in immigrant’s plea

In this Feb. 1 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in the morning in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up the case of a longtime U.S. resident who is facing deportation to South Korea after pleading guilty to a drug crime based on his lawyers bad advice. The justices are hearing argument March 29 in an appeal by Jae Lee, who has lived in the United States for 35 years and has never been back to South Korea since coming to the United States when he was 13. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)