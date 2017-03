Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016 file photo, transgender high school student Gavin Grimm poses in Gloucester, Va. The Supreme Court is returning a transgender teens case to a lower court without reaching a decision. The justices said Monday, March 6, 2017, they have opted not to decide whether federal anti-discrimination law gives high school senior Gavin Grimm the right to use the boys bathroom in his Virginia school. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)