Survivor of WWII secret escape from Nazis dies in Oregon

This April 22, 2013 file photo shows Harold Hayes in Medford, Ore. Hayes, an Army medic and the last survivor of a group of medics and nurses who spent nine weeks evading capture in Nazi-occupied Albania during World War II, has died. He was 94. All 30 men and women in the group eventually made it out, but it was kept secret to protect partisan fighters who helped them. (Bob Pennell/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP, File)