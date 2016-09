Suspect is shot and captured in New York-area bombings

Police arrive on the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, in New York, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood appears to have come from a construction toolbox in front of a building. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation. Police say 26 people have sustained minor injuries in the explosion on West 23rd Street. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)