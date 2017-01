The good, bad and unknown about marijuana’s health effects

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. In a report released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the federal advisory panel took a comprehensive look at whats known about the benefits and harms of marijuana and is calling for a national effort to learn more about the drug. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)