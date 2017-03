The Latest: Gay veterans group refuses to drop rainbow flag

OutVets founder Bryan Bishop wears the logo of his group while speaking with a reporter at his house in Boston, Friday, March 10, 2017. The organizers of Boston's embattled St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to shut out the gay veterans group. This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)