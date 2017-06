The Latest: Iran says US ban targets ’grandmothers’

Samah Hamidi, 25, holds her three-month old son Leith in her family home in Irbid, Jordan on Thursday, June 29, 2017. The family fled the Syrian war in 2012 for Jordan and was in the resettlement pipeline to the U.S. when President Donald Trump's executive order stalled the process. Once sure of his future in the U.S., her hisband, al-Haj Ali had quit his job, sold the furniture and rented an apartment in the city of Rockford near his uncle's home in Illinois. The family still has five suitcases packed but has scant hope for resettlement in America. (AP Photo/Reem Saad)