The Latest: Yellen opposes strict formula in setting rates

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Joint Economic Committee. Yellen will be pressed to clarify the Feds outlook for interest rates and its view of the uncertainties of President Donald Trumps economic program when she gives her semiannual testimony to Congress beginning Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The Fed is widely expected to hold off on its next interest rate increase until its June meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)