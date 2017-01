Things You Need to Know — compiled Jan. 27

A waiter serves up dumplings on the eve of Chinese New Year during a "1,000 people dumpling feast" in Liuminying village on the outskirts of Beijing Friday. Villages and cities across China are preparing this weekend to celebrate Lunar New Year, though few feasts are as elaborate as the one in Liuminying, a hamlet in Beijing's suburbs. Festivities in recent years have been more muted as China's economy has slowed down - hitting its lowest level of growth in three decades last year - and its top political leadership has issued calls for austerity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)