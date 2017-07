Things You Need to Know — compiled July 30

A Somali couple walk past burning vehicles outside Midnimo mall after a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sunday, July 30, 2017. A police officer says a car bomb blast near a police station in Somalia's capital has killed at least five people and wounded at least 13 others. Most of the victims are civilians. The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab often carries out deadly bombings in Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)