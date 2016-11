Things You Need to Know — compiled Nov. 22

November 22, 2016, Tate City: California fire crew squad boss Layne Whitney (left) and firefighter Zane Roberts work to hold the northern head of the Rock Mountain Fire on the Appalachian Trail at Deep Gap on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, north of Tate City and the North Carolina border. The area is deep in the Natahala National Forest. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com