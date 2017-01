Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive

An estimated 75 people line the corners of Market and South Main streets Sunday for the Our First Stand Akron: Save Our Health Care Rally in Akron. The rally was organized locally by Sharon Berg, of the Akron Bernie Sanders campaign, and Keith Munday, the Democratic challenger to Jim Renacci in the 2016 Ohio 16th congressional district race, and promoted on Bernie Sanders social media. It is part of a nationwide day of action calling on politicians in Washington D.C. to protect the Affordable Care Act, Social Security and Medicaid. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)