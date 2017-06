Three ex-Penn State officials get jail terms in Sandusky abuse case

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier, center, departs after his sentencing hearing at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, June 2, 2017. Spanier and two other former university administrators were each sentenced Friday to at least two months in jail for failing to alert authorities to a 2001 allegation against ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, a decision that enabled the now-convicted serial predator to continue molesting boys. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)